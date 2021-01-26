Hydro Protocol Trading 3.6% Lower This Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $476,122.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00853750 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00053003 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.57 or 0.04415831 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017584 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

