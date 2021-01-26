Hyper Speed Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (HSN)

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Hyper Speed Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hyper Speed Network has traded 58.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a market capitalization of $16,371.29 and $11.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hyper Speed Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00070465 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.04 or 0.00843641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00051091 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,456.59 or 0.04500604 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015535 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyper Speed Network (HSN) is a Public Chain + 5G Application value eco- network. As the basic public chain of the 5G digital economy, HSN aims to make complex application scenarios network- enabled by using blockchain, so as to assist the industrial development in the 5G age. After the main net launch, HSN will be widely used in cloud VR/AR, Smart Security, Internet of Vehicles (IoV), Smart City, Smart Manufacturing, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), SD-WAN + NAS, Mesh products, edge computing modules, and other applications of the 5G environment. “

Hyper Speed Network Coin Trading

Hyper Speed Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Speed Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Speed Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.