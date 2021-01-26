Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.55

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and traded as low as $6.05. Hypera shares last traded at $6.61, with a volume of 14,468 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

