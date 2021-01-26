HyperCash (HC) Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $30.59 million and $6.21 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,397.30 or 0.99664401 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00023804 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.20 or 0.00324401 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00670887 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00174828 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002011 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031039 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00034232 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,008,482 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.