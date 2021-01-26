HyperCash Reaches Market Cap of $30.95 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00002157 BTC on exchanges. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $30.95 million and $6.37 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,779.68 or 0.99693858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00713786 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.49 or 0.00318374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.14 or 0.00179264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002488 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001992 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00032801 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004008 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,010,011 coins. The official website for HyperCash is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

