HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Up 6.3%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.21. 312,180 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 343,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYRE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.35 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.97.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in HyreCar by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares during the period. 31.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

