Hyve (HYVE) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $624,664.00

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Hyve token can currently be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyve has traded 184.8% higher against the dollar. Hyve has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $624,664.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,286,352 tokens. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Token Trading

Hyve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

