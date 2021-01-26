I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Reaches $964,600.08

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $964,600.08 and approximately $653.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.90 or 0.00324460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00032699 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003862 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000913 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.11 or 0.01512872 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,655,998 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

I/O Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.