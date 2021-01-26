i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.50.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on i3 Verticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded i3 Verticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of IIIV opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $872.26 million, a PE ratio of -707.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.47 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. As a group, analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $100,799.49. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Wilds sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $10,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $7,334,235.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,778,061 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $758,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $242,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the third quarter worth $210,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

