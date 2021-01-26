IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 11,143 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after acquiring an additional 445,148 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.55. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger O. Walther sold 20,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $922,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,537.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,341,961 shares of company stock valued at $64,670,343. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

