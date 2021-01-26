IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 1,413 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.33. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.46.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

