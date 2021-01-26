IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,894 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.6% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 71,275 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,530 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 74,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 80,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.84.

NYSE:VZ opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $241.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.81. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.