IBM Retirement Fund Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in Truist Financial by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 258,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 27,789 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 40,561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.84.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.