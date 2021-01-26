ICE ROCK MINING One Day Volume Reaches $40,984.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 20.2% against the dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market cap of $976,887.43 and approximately $40,984.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

