Ichor (ICHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.59-0.77 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $0.59 to $0.77 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $227.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.45 million. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $40.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $938.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ichor has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $42.05.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $1,229,627.83. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 65,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,968 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

