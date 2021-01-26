ICON (ICX) Hits Market Cap of $523.19 Million

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. ICON has a market cap of $523.19 million and approximately $174.74 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00002769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,469,257 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

