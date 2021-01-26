Idea Chain Coin Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00006097 BTC on exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $101.36 million and approximately $316,209.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Idea Chain Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00070931 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.67 or 0.00276454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00037538 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idea Chain Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idea Chain Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idea Chain Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.