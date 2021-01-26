Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.12 (LON:IDEA)

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) (LON:IDEA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.12 ($0.00) per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:IDEA traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.68). The company had a trading volume of 302,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of £710.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,830.00. Ideagen plc has a 12-month low of GBX 136 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.10). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 261.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 217.27.

Get Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Ben Dorks sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £660,000 ($862,294.23).

IDEA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Company Profile

Ideagen plc develops and sells information management software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, and internationally. Its governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) solutions include Q-Pulse QMS, a quality management software; Q-Pulse PM, a product management software; Q-Pulse Law, an EHS legal compliance software; Q-Pulse WorkRite, a health and safety management system; Pentana Audit, an audit automation software; Pentana Disclose, a financial disclosure checklist software; Pentana Compliance, an accountability and competency compliance software; and Pentana Risk, a cloud-based performance and risk management software.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideagen plc (IDEA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.