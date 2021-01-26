Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Down 11.8%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares dropped 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 1,448,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,108,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.45.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
