Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Down 11.8%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) shares dropped 11.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 1,448,923 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,108,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ideal Power stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) by 624.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares during the quarter. Ideal Power accounts for 0.9% of Worth Venture Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 6.05% of Ideal Power worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.09% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its B-TRAN technology. It develops Bi-directional bi-polar junction TRANsistor solid state switch technology. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

