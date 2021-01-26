Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Shares Down 9.7%

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) was down 9.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 682,892 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 442,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The firm has a market cap of $190.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.40.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). On average, analysts forecast that Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Invest Corp Pillar purchased 69,941 shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $127,292.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Milano sold 37,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $160,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,595 shares of company stock valued at $215,515 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals stock. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management owned 0.26% of Idera Pharmaceuticals worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDRA)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

