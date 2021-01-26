IDEX (IDEX) Price Up 13.6% This Week

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded up 13.6% against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $23.35 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00070014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.71 or 0.00780525 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.44 or 0.04191748 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00015093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00017591 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

IDEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.