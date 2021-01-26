IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $489.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $487.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $516.86.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $2,572,740.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,978,874.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

