IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $62,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 36,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.44, for a total value of $17,073,671.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,437 shares of company stock valued at $42,699,069. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $489.21 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $516.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 85.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.50.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

