IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Cut by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,843 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up about 7.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $10.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $478.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,568. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $516.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $487.82 and a 200-day moving average of $422.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.23, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.27. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 198.91%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total transaction of $577,672.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $2,572,740.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $8,978,874.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,437 shares of company stock worth $42,699,069 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.