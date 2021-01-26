Idle (IDLE) Price Tops $8.79 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Idle has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can now be bought for about $8.79 or 0.00027693 BTC on popular exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $7.90 million and approximately $637,075.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00130273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.00282839 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00069042 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036621 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 899,514 tokens. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

