IFG Group (LON:IFP) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $95.55

IFG Group plc (LON:IFP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.55 and traded as low as $23.52. IFG Group shares last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 455,510 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 95.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71.

About IFG Group (LON:IFP)

IFG Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the intermediation and administration of financial service products primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Platform and Independent Wealth Management. The company offers platform services in retirement and wealth planning markets, including individual savings accounts and general investment accounts, as well as self-invested personal pension products; pension administration services; and independent financial advisory services to private clients and organizations.

