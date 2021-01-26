IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 25,469 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.55. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.