IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,829 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 86,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up 0.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.21% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $14,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Motco increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $177.30 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $101.87 and a twelve month high of $177.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.77.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.