IFP Advisors Inc Has $4.57 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 305.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

