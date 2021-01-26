IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $94.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

