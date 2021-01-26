IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,651 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 0.7% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $16,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

