IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 30,642 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,642 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.55% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.