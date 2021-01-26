IFP Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 45.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,795 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $214.79 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $217.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

