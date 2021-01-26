IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 0.5% of IFP Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after buying an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after buying an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after buying an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,431,000 after acquiring an additional 773,534 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $174.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

