IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,416 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 40.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,690,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,395 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,776,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,311,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,589,000 after purchasing an additional 329,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $74.42 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.