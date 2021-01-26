IG Gold (IGG) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $7,196.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 35.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

IG Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

