Ignition Trading 34.3% Higher This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded up 114.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last seven days, Ignition has traded 34.3% higher against the US dollar. Ignition has a market capitalization of $131,688.63 and approximately $62.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $0.0955 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,738.53 or 0.99633846 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00023180 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000300 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000239 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition (CRYPTO:IC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,392,085 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,378,913 tokens. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Ignition Token Trading

Ignition can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

