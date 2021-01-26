iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $185.00 and last traded at $185.00. 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $194.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.38.

About iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

