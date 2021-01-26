Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after purchasing an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America upgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $202.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $224.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

