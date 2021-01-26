Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.98

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.98 and traded as high as $4.85. Image Sensing Systems shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 36,130 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Image Sensing Systems alerts:

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 4.42%.

In other news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 13,565 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $56,837.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,930.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $205,084. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Image Sensing Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISNS)

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video cameras and radar units into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

Featured Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Image Sensing Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Sensing Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.