ImageCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $289,387.11 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. ImageCoin has a market cap of $289,387.11 and $126,468.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0267 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ImageCoin has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000145 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000660 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,820,960 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.