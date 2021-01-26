ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.12

ImageWare Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.12. ImageWare Systems shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 1,689,463 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get ImageWare Systems alerts:

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter.

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions the United States and internationally. Its flagship product is the IWS Biometric Engine, a biometric identity and authentication database built for multi-biometric enrollment, management, and authentication.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ImageWare Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImageWare Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.