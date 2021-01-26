IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at B. Riley

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,919. IMAX has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.85.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IMAX will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 51.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in IMAX in the second quarter worth $141,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in IMAX by 8.3% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in IMAX by 703.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.