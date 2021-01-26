Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

TSE:IMO opened at C$25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$19.01 billion and a PE ratio of -43.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$10.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -146.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$26.47.

About Imperial Oil Limited (IMO.TO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

