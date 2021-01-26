Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.18

Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) (LON:IOG)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $16.40. Independent Oil and Gas plc (IOG.L) shares last traded at $15.75, with a volume of 653,395 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £74.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.57.

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the development of hydrocarbons. The company 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, and Abbeydale; and 100% interests in Harvey and Redwell properties in the North Sea.

