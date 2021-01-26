Indorse Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded 43% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 41.4% lower against the dollar. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $235,083.39 and $1.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00070151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.04 or 0.00777765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007061 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.84 or 0.04200653 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00014890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00017460 BTC.

Indorse Token (IND) is a token. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

