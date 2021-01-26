InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

IFRX opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.70.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.07. Research analysts forecast that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter worth $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in InflaRx by 63.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 238,838 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 491.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,361 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in InflaRx by 66.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx in the third quarter worth $145,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

