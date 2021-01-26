Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,260 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Infosys by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 271,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 146,146 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 354,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $17.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.55. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $19.07. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Investec lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Infosys in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.84.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

