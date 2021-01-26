Infrax Systems (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Infrax Systems shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 17,721,847 shares.

About Infrax Systems (OTCMKTS:IFXY)

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Infrax Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrax Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.