Injective Protocol Price Reaches $8.37 on Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for $8.37 or 0.00026099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $127.72 million and approximately $36.93 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00052395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.10 or 0.00128201 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071915 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00279636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00068396 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037895 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,262,410 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.